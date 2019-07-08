Cause of Sheldon Drive house fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating the cause of a Sunday afternoon house fire on Sheldon Drive near Choctaw Drive.

#UPDATE: The fire appears to be mostly under control. I’m being told by a neighbor that no one was in the house when the fire started. Still waiting on information from authorities to ensure no one was hurt. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/lhj4vIoj6o — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) July 7, 2019

Fire crews believe the fire begin in the rear room of the house near an A/C unit. BRFD says the blaze quickly spread to other parts of the house including the attic causing the roof to collapse. The fire also spread to a truck and the house next door. No one was injured in the blaze.

The home where the fire started received $45,000 worth of damages. The home next door received $35,000 worth of damages.

Red Cross was called to assist both families.