Cause of overnight Shenandoah Ave. house fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE- Fire officials are investigating the cause of an overnight Baton Rouge house fire.

Around 3:10 a.m. firefighters with the St. George Fire Department were called to an address on Shenandoah Avenue for a house and attic that was filling with smoke.

At the scene, firefighters located the fire in a storage room and quickly extinguished it.

The fire was considered under control at 3:24 a.m. Officials say the family was awakened by a carbon monoxide detector which "quite probably saved their lives."