Cause of overnight Shenandoah Ave. house fire under investigation

1 hour 40 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 September 27, 2019 4:47 AM September 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Fire officials are investigating the cause of an overnight Baton Rouge house fire.

Around 3:10 a.m. firefighters with the St. George Fire Department were called to an address on Shenandoah Avenue for a house and attic that was filling with smoke.

At the scene, firefighters located the fire in a storage room and quickly extinguished it.

The fire was considered under control at 3:24 a.m. Officials say the family was awakened by a carbon monoxide detector which "quite probably saved their lives."

