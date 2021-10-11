75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cause of overnight Baton Rouge house fire unknown

2 hours 24 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, October 11 2021 Oct 11, 2021 October 11, 2021 7:26 AM October 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

Trending News

Baton Rouge - Fire investigators were unable Monday morning to determine the cause of a fire in the 700 block of Dentation Drive. Baton Rouge Fire Department saying they believe the fire ignited in the dining room of the house before spreading throughout the home. 
It is unclear if anyone was living inside the house. No injuries were reported from this incident. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days