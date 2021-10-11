75°
Latest Weather Blog
Cause of overnight Baton Rouge house fire unknown
Trending News
Baton Rouge - Fire investigators were unable Monday morning to determine the cause of a fire in the 700 block of Dentation Drive. Baton Rouge Fire Department saying they believe the fire ignited in the dining room of the house before spreading throughout the home.
It is unclear if anyone was living inside the house. No injuries were reported from this incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Six-year-old killed in fire
-
October 11 house fire on Dentation Drive- Video courtesy of Jamie Self
-
Construction on Dunn Road expected to be complete later this week
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football
Sports Video
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football
-
Southeastern wins shootout with Nicholls to end five game road trip
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Liberty's Lester Jones
-
McDaniel getting comfortable as Southern's new starting quarterback