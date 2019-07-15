80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Cause of N. 48th St. building fire undetermined at this time

Monday, July 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to an early morning building fire in Baton Rouge.

The fire was reported around 3:20 a.m. in the 840 block of North 48th Street at Living Waters. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from a window.

Officials say the fire started in a closet area. Crews were able to contain the fire.The building received light smoke damage.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is undermined at this time.

