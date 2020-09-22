CATS workers plan Tuesday afternoon protest, citing ' mismanagement of millage'

Baton Rouge – A local Baton Rouge union announced Tuesday that as CATS management goes to the full CATS Board to ask for a millage increase, it will lead a protest outside of the board meeting.

According to ATU Local 1546-Baton Rouge, LA's press release, the group feels CATS leadership has mismanaged the agency and is demanding an improvement in oversight of the millage.

“CATS bosses have been using the millage to dole out contracts to their friends - former MV Transportation employees - who make false promises of improving service and cutting costs,” said Local 1546 Trustee Anthony Garland. “Yet service has not improved at all. We are going to demand transparency and accountability of how management is using the millage.”

The Local also questioned Safe Max, a loophole that has allowed CATS management to award contracts under $50,000 to outside companies without approval by the CATS Board. It also alleged that that management has spent millions of dollars on consultants and contractors.

“Under this management the administration cost has almost tripled,” Garland continued. “They are spending money at an alarming rate but riders are standing at bus stops in the region without the proper bus shelter. This is unacceptable and shameful.”

The protest is expected to take place at 3 p.m. outside of the CATS Administration Office on North Donmoor.