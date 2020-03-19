71°
CATS to temporarily waive fares during COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Capital Area Transit System (CATS) has announced that as a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the bus systems is waiving fares for all customers.
This goes into effect Thursday, March 19 and will continue until further notice.
CATS also asks all customers to enter and exit from the rear (side) door of the vehicle.
This measure is to ensure the safety of CATS operators and customers while the threat of COVID-19 remains present.
Click here for more information on CATS schedules and procedures during the pandemic.
