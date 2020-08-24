76°
CATS to continue service Monday
BATON ROUGE - The CATS bus system will continue normal operations Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Marco making landfall.
The bus service says it will be monitoring the weather throughout the day and make decisions as to whether or not alter or suspend service.
CATS says it will communicate any changes that do occur if necessary due to road conditions.
