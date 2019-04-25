CATS to cancel Highland Road stops due to weekend event

BATON ROUGE - Due to the Seize the Day Fun Run this weekend, several CATS stops along Highland Road have been canceled from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday.

Route

Rouge 47-Highland Road

Canceled stops include:

Highland at Parker

Highland at Stadium N.

Highland at Stadium S.

Highland at S Campus N.

Highland at Campus S.

Highland at Union Square N.

Highland at Raphael Semmes

Highland at Dalyrmple N.

Highland at Dalrymple S.

Highland at Chomes N.

Highland at W. Chimes S.

Highland at State

Highland at State S.

Highland at Vicario

Highland at Aster S.

Highland at Aster N.

Highland at Roosevelt N.