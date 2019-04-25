71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CATS to cancel Highland Road stops due to weekend event

3 hours 8 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 April 25, 2019 7:21 AM April 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Due to the Seize the Day Fun Run this weekend, several CATS stops along Highland Road have been canceled from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday. 

Route

Rouge 47-Highland Road

Canceled stops include:

Highland at Parker

Highland at Stadium N.

Highland at Stadium S.

Highland at S Campus N.

Highland at Campus S.

Highland at Union Square N.

Highland at Raphael Semmes

Highland at Dalyrmple N.

Highland at Dalrymple S.

Highland at Chomes N.

Highland at W. Chimes S.

Highland at State

Highland at State S.

Highland at Vicario

Highland at Aster S.

Highland at Aster N.

Highland at Roosevelt N.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days