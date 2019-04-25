71°
CATS to cancel Highland Road stops due to weekend event
BATON ROUGE - Due to the Seize the Day Fun Run this weekend, several CATS stops along Highland Road have been canceled from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday.
Route
Rouge 47-Highland Road
Canceled stops include:
Highland at Parker
Highland at Stadium N.
Highland at Stadium S.
Highland at S Campus N.
Highland at Campus S.
Highland at Union Square N.
Highland at Raphael Semmes
Highland at Dalyrmple N.
Highland at Dalrymple S.
Highland at Chomes N.
Highland at W. Chimes S.
Highland at State
Highland at State S.
Highland at Vicario
Highland at Aster S.
Highland at Aster N.
Highland at Roosevelt N.
