CATS to become more COVID safe with contactless bus fare payment system

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) in Baton Rouge has received $337,500.00 in federal funding to support a technology upgrade that will make it more COVID safe.

Officials say CATS will receive funding to support the integration of contactless bus fare payments through smart card technology via card-based or account-based fare payments, mobile phone payments, and barcoded ticketing technology. This is expected to reduce contact between operators, riders, and the farebox, thus improving safety during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) distribution of $15.8 million to 37 projects as a show of support to strategies that aim to develop, deploy and demonstrate solutions to improve the operational efficiency of transit agencies and enhance rider mobility during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) public health emergency.

