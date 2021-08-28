CATS suspending service until Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - CATS busses will not be running Sunday or Monday due to Hurricane Ida.

CATS said they plan to be back on track Tuesday after the storm.

Read the full statement below:

Due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Ida, CATS will suspend service effective Sunday, August 29 though Monday, August 30.

CATS plans to resume service on Tuesday, August 31, road and weather conditions permitting.

Agency officials are coordinating with Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and will continue to do so over the course of the coming days.

Visit Red Stick Ready for storm information. Visit brcats.com and Facebook for CATS service information.