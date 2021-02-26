76°
Latest Weather Blog
CATS resumes limited bus service Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - The citywide bus service is back for the first time in days after icy weather shut down many major roadways.
CATS officials confirmed the service was back in a limited capacity after 12 p.m. Wednesday. Buses were running in most of the usual areas with the following exceptions.
-Route 18 – Cortana/Tigerland
-Route 46 – Cortana/Gardere/L’Auberge
-Route 47 – Highland Road/LSU
-Route 54 – Airline Highway North/Southern University
Riders should still expect delays in the service due to lingering road closures.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Oversight board wants independent investigation into Entergy's new meters, surging power bills
-
OLOL partners with minority churches in North Baton Rouge to vaccinate those...
-
Doorbell camera captures theft of delivery driver's vehicle
-
Dennis Perkins, accused of child molestation and related charges, to appear in...
-
Free COVID-19 vaccinations available to North Baton Rouge residents Friday, Saturday