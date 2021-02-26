76°
CATS resumes limited bus service Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - The citywide bus service is back for the first time in days after icy weather shut down many major roadways.

CATS officials confirmed the service was back in a limited capacity after 12 p.m. Wednesday. Buses were running in most of the usual areas with the following exceptions.

-Route 18 – Cortana/Tigerland
-Route 46 – Cortana/Gardere/L’Auberge
-Route 47 – Highland Road/LSU
-Route 54 – Airline Highway North/Southern University

Riders should still expect delays in the service due to lingering road closures.

