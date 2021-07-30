93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CATS requiring masks on buses, inside facilities starting Monday

2 hours 54 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, July 30 2021 Jul 30, 2021 July 30, 2021 3:23 PM July 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Public buses in the capital area will require all riders wear face coverings starting next week.

The Capital Area Transit System announced Friday that everyone inside CATS facilities and aboard buses must wear masks. The requirement will remain in effect until further notice. 

“CATS has continued enhanced cleaning efforts since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 and maintains heightened levels of sanitization to this day. We take the safety of our employees and customers very seriously and we know masking up is the most effective way to reduce the spread of this virus,” CATS CEO Bill Deville said in a statement. “Along with federal, state, and local officials, we urge our community to get vaccinated."

Trending News

Read more on the latest COVID surge here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days