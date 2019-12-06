Latest Weather Blog
CATS: Multiple bus stop cancellations due to weekend events
BATON ROUGE – Capital Area Transit System (CATS) has announced that a series of capital city events from Friday, Dec 6 until Due Sunday, Dec 8 will cause changes to bus routes.
These changes are listed below.
Friday, December 6
Due to the upcoming Reindeer Run and Festival of Lights, CATS has issued multiple rider alert notifications for Friday, Dec 6 beginning at noon until the end of the day.
Winbourne Ave, Route 47- Highland Road, Route 44 – Florida Blvd, will have the following stops canceled:
-1424 3rd @ Laurel N
-1425 3rd @ South of Main N
-1426 3rd @ La State Library N
-1431 3rd @ State Capitol Drive S
-1792 3rd @ North Campus S
-1793 3rd @ Capitol Lake Drive S
-1796 Government @ St James
-1799 3rd @ Spanish Town N
-1800 3rd @ State Capitol Drive N
-2886 Europe St @ St Louis W
-1248 St Ferdinand @ Louisiana S
-1137 4th St @ North of Florida S
-1433 4th @ Laurel S
-1794 4th @ State Library S
-1795 4th @ South of Florida S
-2790 Florida Blvd @ 7th St
-2007 Florida @ Post Office E
-2008 Florida @ 9th E
Saturday, December 7
On Saturday, Dec 7, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Route 14 – Thomas Delpit will have the following stops canceled due to the South Baton Rouge Christmas Parade:
-1415 Terrace @ Perkins E
-1373 Terrace @ Park W
-1414 Terrace @ Park E
-1413 Terrace @ S 18th E
-1374 Terrace @ S 17th W
-1375 Terrace @ S 15th W
-1376 Terrace @ S 14th W
-1412 Terrace @ S 14th E
-1377 Terrace @ Eddie Robinson W
-1411 Terrace @ Eddie Robinson E
-2854 Terrace St @ 12th St W
-1410 Terrace @ S 12th E
-1379 Thomas H Delpit @ Swart S
-2780 Thomas H Delpit @ Swart St N
-1380 Thomas H Delpit @ Louise S
-1408 Thomas H Delpit @ Louise N
-1407 Thomas H Delpit @ Howard N
-1381 Thomas H Delpit @ Education S
-1383 Thomas H Delpit @ E Washington S
-1406 Thomas H Delpit @ Washington N
-1384 Thomas H Delpit @ E Harrison S
-1405 Thomas H Delpit @ E Harrison N
-1385 Thomas H Delpit @ E Polk S
-1404 Thomas H Delpit @ Taft N
-1387 Thomas H Delpit @ E McKinley S
-1401 Thomas H Delpit @ E McKinley N
-1400 Thomas H Delpit @ Roosevelt N
-1388 Thomas H Delpit @ Roosevelt S
-1389 W Roosevelt @ Highland W
Sunday, December 8
On Sunday, Dec 8, from the beginning of the day through 11 a.m. Route 47-Highland Road will have the following stops cancelled due to the Tiger 10K:
-2121 Highland @ Stadium N
-2160 Highland @ Stadium S
-2122 Highland @ S Campus N
-2159 Highland @ Campus S
-2123 Highland @ Union Square N
-2158 Highland @ Raphael Semmes S
-2124 Highland @ Dalrymple N
-2157 Highland @ Dalrymple S
-2125 Highland @ Chimes N
-2156 Highland @ W Chimes S
-2126 Highland @ State N
-2155 Highland @ State S
-2782 Highland @ Vicario N
-2154 Highland @ Aster S
-2127 Highland @ Aster N
-2128 Highland @ Roosevelt N
