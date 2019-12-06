CATS: Multiple bus stop cancellations due to weekend events

BATON ROUGE – Capital Area Transit System (CATS) has announced that a series of capital city events from Friday, Dec 6 until Due Sunday, Dec 8 will cause changes to bus routes.

These changes are listed below.

Friday, December 6

Due to the upcoming Reindeer Run and Festival of Lights, CATS has issued multiple rider alert notifications for Friday, Dec 6 beginning at noon until the end of the day.

Winbourne Ave, Route 47- Highland Road, Route 44 – Florida Blvd, will have the following stops canceled:

-1424 3rd @ Laurel N

-1425 3rd @ South of Main N

-1426 3rd @ La State Library N

-1431 3rd @ State Capitol Drive S

-1792 3rd @ North Campus S

-1793 3rd @ Capitol Lake Drive S

-1796 Government @ St James

-1799 3rd @ Spanish Town N

-1800 3rd @ State Capitol Drive N

-2886 Europe St @ St Louis W

-1248 St Ferdinand @ Louisiana S

-1137 4th St @ North of Florida S

-1433 4th @ Laurel S

-1794 4th @ State Library S

-1795 4th @ South of Florida S

-2790 Florida Blvd @ 7th St

-2007 Florida @ Post Office E

-2008 Florida @ 9th E

Saturday, December 7

On Saturday, Dec 7, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Route 14 – Thomas Delpit will have the following stops canceled due to the South Baton Rouge Christmas Parade:

-1415 Terrace @ Perkins E

-1373 Terrace @ Park W

-1414 Terrace @ Park E

-1413 Terrace @ S 18th E

-1374 Terrace @ S 17th W

-1375 Terrace @ S 15th W

-1376 Terrace @ S 14th W

-1412 Terrace @ S 14th E

-1377 Terrace @ Eddie Robinson W

-1411 Terrace @ Eddie Robinson E

-2854 Terrace St @ 12th St W

-1410 Terrace @ S 12th E

-1379 Thomas H Delpit @ Swart S

-2780 Thomas H Delpit @ Swart St N

-1380 Thomas H Delpit @ Louise S

-1408 Thomas H Delpit @ Louise N

-1407 Thomas H Delpit @ Howard N

-1381 Thomas H Delpit @ Education S

-1383 Thomas H Delpit @ E Washington S

-1406 Thomas H Delpit @ Washington N

-1384 Thomas H Delpit @ E Harrison S

-1405 Thomas H Delpit @ E Harrison N

-1385 Thomas H Delpit @ E Polk S

-1404 Thomas H Delpit @ Taft N

-1387 Thomas H Delpit @ E McKinley S

-1401 Thomas H Delpit @ E McKinley N

-1400 Thomas H Delpit @ Roosevelt N

-1388 Thomas H Delpit @ Roosevelt S

-1389 W Roosevelt @ Highland W

Sunday, December 8

On Sunday, Dec 8, from the beginning of the day through 11 a.m. Route 47-Highland Road will have the following stops cancelled due to the Tiger 10K:

-2121 Highland @ Stadium N

-2160 Highland @ Stadium S

-2122 Highland @ S Campus N

-2159 Highland @ Campus S

-2123 Highland @ Union Square N

-2158 Highland @ Raphael Semmes S

-2124 Highland @ Dalrymple N

-2157 Highland @ Dalrymple S

-2125 Highland @ Chimes N

-2156 Highland @ W Chimes S

-2126 Highland @ State N

-2155 Highland @ State S

-2782 Highland @ Vicario N

-2154 Highland @ Aster S

-2127 Highland @ Aster N

-2128 Highland @ Roosevelt N

Click here for additional information related to bus routes.