CATS issues rider alert notification regarding SU homecoming parade and football game

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System has announced the temporary cancellation of four bus routes due to the Southern University Homecoming Parade and Football Game.

The following routes have canceled stops all day, Saturday, Nov. 2:

Route 11 -Northside Circulator

Route 10 -Scenic Highway

Route 70 -Baker

Route 54 -Airline Hwy.

