CATS issues rider alert game day reroute ahead of LSU's Saturday game

October 25, 2019
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) announced that the following lines will have canceled stops all day Saturday, Oct. 26 (from 5 a.m. -11 p.m.) due to contraflow for the LSU game:

Route 18 - LSU Cortana Mall

Route 47- Highland Road

Route 14 - Thomas Delpit

