62°
Latest Weather Blog
CATS issues rider alert game day reroute ahead of LSU's Saturday game
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) announced that the following lines will have canceled stops all day Saturday, Oct. 26 (from 5 a.m. -11 p.m.) due to contraflow for the LSU game:
Click here for more information on bus routes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Department of Health prepare for more vaccinations after flu spike in Louisiana
-
Former OLOL Foundation's chief fundraiser sentenced to 33 months in federal prison
-
John Paul Funes leaves court after sentencing in embezzlement case
-
John Paul Funes, sentencing expected Thurs, Oct. 24
-
Local Livingston couple charged with sex crimes, their neighbors express shock