CATS issues policy to ban disruptive riders

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System held a board meeting Tuesday night and codified a policy to ban disruptive riders who may pose a threat to passengers and bus drivers.

"The purpose of the policy is to codify procedures we have had in place for some time," CATS spokesperson Amie McNaylor told WBRZ. "The policy provides the guidelines for safe and appropriate behavior by passengers on CATS vehicles and property."

In 2015, the passenger code of conduct was created to implement bus riding rules. However, the agency says the creation of the new policy stemmed from a customer request and a subsequent Freedom of Information Act request.

If banned, riders will still be able to appeal the decision.

"The policy details the procedure that passengers can follow to appeal their suspension or expulsion from the system and the steps to take to request reentry," McNaylor added.