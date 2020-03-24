CATS continuing service, limiting buses to 10 passengers at a time

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System is reducing the number of people allowed on CATS buses in an effort to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, CATS announced that each bus will be limited to 10 passengers or fewer. CATS has already announced it is waiving bus fees and allowing passengers to enter through the rear and side doors.

Officials said buses are being cleaned daily, along with "spot" cleaning throughout the day. Operators are also being provided hand sanitizer, gloves and disenfecting spray to use throughout their shifts.