83°
Latest Weather Blog
CATS continuing service, limiting buses to 10 passengers at a time
BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System is reducing the number of people allowed on CATS buses in an effort to prevent spreading the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, CATS announced that each bus will be limited to 10 passengers or fewer. CATS has already announced it is waiving bus fees and allowing passengers to enter through the rear and side doors.
Officials said buses are being cleaned daily, along with "spot" cleaning throughout the day. Operators are also being provided hand sanitizer, gloves and disenfecting spray to use throughout their shifts.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov. John Bel Edwards answers questions related to virus outbreak
-
Federal gov warns public about coronavirus scam artists
-
Sunday Journal- The Fight Against an Invisible Enemy
-
Walk-On's rolls with restrictions, rolls out food truck
-
BRPD now using tele-policing for certain non-emergency, non-violent calls