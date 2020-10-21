77°
CATS: Changes to Route 11 result in seven canceled stops Wednesday

32 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, October 21 2020 Oct 21, 2020 October 21, 2020 10:01 AM October 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) in Baton Rouge announced Wednesday that a change will be made to Bus Route 11.

The organization says its Northside Circulator outbound will have a Wednesday detour until 6 p.m. and as a result, the stops listed below will be canceled:

-1210 72nd at Pembroke St E
-1163 72nd at Goode W
-1209 72nd at Goode E
-1164 72nd at Somerset W
-1208 72nd at Somerset E
-1165 72nd at Scenic W
-1207 72nd at Scenic E

Click here for more information on CATS.

