CATS buses resuming Touchdown Express service for first LSU home game
BATON ROUGE - CATS buses will be running routes to transport fans to and from Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
Buses will be picking up and dropping off people at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, the Interstate 110 Underpass at Florida in downtown, and the Hotel Indigo.
Touchdown Express tickets are $10 per person round trip and can be purchased online here or at the CATS terminal.
