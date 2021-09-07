84°
CATS buses resuming Touchdown Express service for first LSU home game

2 hours 58 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, September 07 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - CATS buses will be running routes to transport fans to and from Tiger Stadium on Saturday. 

Buses will be picking up and dropping off people at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, the Interstate 110 Underpass at Florida in downtown, and the Hotel Indigo.

Touchdown Express tickets are $10 per person round trip and can be purchased online here or at the CATS terminal. 

