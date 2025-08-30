75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Catholic, Zachary cruise in preseason jamborees

4 hours 31 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, August 29 2025 Aug 29, 2025 August 29, 2025 9:41 PM August 29, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The high school football regular season is still a week away, but a handful of area teams played in preseason jamborees Friday night.

Catholic High topped Madison Prep, 14-6, in the final game of the Red Stick Rumble at Parkview Baptist.

At Zachary High School, the Broncos beat Livonia 21-0 in another preseason tune up.

The Battle on the Bluff, at Southern's Mumford Stadium, wrapped up Friday night as well. Glen Oaks played Capitol, Istrouma faced off with Scotlandville, and Broadmoor played Woodlawn.

