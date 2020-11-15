Catholic wins 5A top ten matchup against Acadiana thanks to timely passing from freshman quarterback

A back and forth affair between two 5A powers in Catholic and Acadiana came down to the arm of a freshman. Tied at 21 in the 4th, Freshman Daniel Beale, just a week after playing in his first varsity game, tossed a 4th quarter touchdown pass to Tre Benson to give Catholic a 27-21 lead and the eventual win over top ranked Acadiana.