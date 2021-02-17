Catholic soccer pushes past Dutchtown 2-1

BATON ROUGE- Catholic high soccer came away with a 2-1 win over Dutchtown on Wednesday morning to help propel them into the semifinals of the Division I playoffs.

After a scoreless second half, Catholic's Marcello Occupati broke the tie with a header that put the ball into the back of the net.

Some minutes later, Dutchtown's Ayden Rawashdeh scored the equalizer for the Griffins.

Check out the highlights from Catholic vs. Dutchtown.



Second half Goals from Marcello Occupati and Blake Cook push the Bears into the next round. @CHSBRAthletics @WBRZ @LHSAA https://t.co/d9mYcBPioB pic.twitter.com/jhMezqTeuL — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) February 17, 2021

In the end, Catholic would retake the lead for good as Blake Cook would score what would end up being the game winner.