Catholic soccer pushes past Dutchtown 2-1

2 hours 43 seconds ago Wednesday, February 17 2021 Feb 17, 2021 February 17, 2021 3:17 PM February 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- Catholic high soccer came away with a 2-1 win over Dutchtown on Wednesday morning to help propel them into the semifinals of the Division I playoffs. 

After a scoreless second half, Catholic's Marcello Occupati broke the tie with a header that put the ball into the back of the net.

Some minutes later, Dutchtown's Ayden Rawashdeh scored the equalizer for the Griffins.

In the end, Catholic would retake the lead for good as Blake Cook would score what would end up being the game winner.

