90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Catholic schools to hold in-person classes Monday, will not have busses

1 hour 13 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, August 20 2023 Aug 20, 2023 August 20, 2023 8:11 PM August 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Catholic schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will be holding in-person classes on Monday, but will not have any busses running before or after school. 

The Diocese of Baton Rouge announced the change after a press conference on Sunday, confirming that public schools will be closed Monday due to transportation issues. 

Trending News

WBRZ asked a spokesperson for the diocese how many students will be possibly left at home on Monday and what the plan is going forward, but has not heard back. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days