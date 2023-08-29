80°
Catholic schools to hold in-person classes Monday, will not have buses
BATON ROUGE - Catholic schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will be holding in-person classes on Monday, but will not have any buses running before or after school.
The Diocese of Baton Rouge announced the change after a press conference on Sunday, confirming that public schools will be closed Monday due to transportation issues.
WBRZ asked a spokesperson for the diocese how many students will possibly be left at home on Monday and what the plan is going forward, but has not heard back.
