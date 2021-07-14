86°
Baton Rouge Diocese requiring unvaccinated students to wear masks

Wednesday, July 14 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Baton Rouge this week announced an updated set of COVID-related guidelines for the 2021-22 school year.

The requirements include the stipulation that unvaccinated students in third grade and up wear masks and practice social distancing while in school.

The decision was made by the Catholic Schools Office and local school officials have insinuated that its implementation requires further discussion.

Click here to review the full Return-to-School policy.

