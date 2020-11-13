63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Catholic navigating cancellations by finding top tier competition

9 hours 16 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, November 13 2020 Nov 13, 2020 November 13, 2020 11:23 AM November 13, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE - Catholic has had two football games cancelled due to COVID-19, only to schedule two top tier programs, Ruston and top ranked Acadiana, in their place.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days