Catholic High tennis coach killed in crash Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A high school tennis coach from Baton Rouge was killed Monday after his vehicle went off-road and struck a tree.
According to Louisiana State Police, the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Monday along LA 307 in Lafourche Parish.
Kyle Jackson, 31, died in the crash. Jackson spent years at Catholic High School, where he worked as the tennis coach.
The CHS family is heartbroken to hear of the loss of Kyle Jackson '07. Kyle served as head coach of the tennis team, leading the team to four state championship titles. He also served as the President of the CHS Alumni Board of Directors. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/JTR5XKAJLF— Catholic High School (@CHS_BR) May 4, 2021
Investigators said Jackson apparently overcorrected his vehicle at a curve in the road, veered off the highway and struck a tree. Jackson was wearing a seatbelt at the time, but he died at the scene.
State Police is still investigating the crash and says it's unclear whether other factors played a role.
