Catholic High Football wins Division I State Title 35-12
NATCHITOCHES- The Catholic High football team defeated C.E Byrd in the Division I State Championship on Sunday 35-12.
This is Catholic's third state title in the last six years and the second for head coach Gabe Fertitta since he took over as head coach in 2016.
Tre Benson took home the Outstanding Player Award for Catholic after catching 4 balls for 140 yards and a touchdown.
