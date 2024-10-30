Catholic High football legend delivers dream home surprises to hurricane victims in Florida

Photo: The Wilbert Group

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Catholic High football legend and former NFL running back Warrick Dunn helped three families get back on their feet after the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

On Tuesday, Dunn helped stock three single moms' Habitat for Humanity homes with furniture from Aaron's, as well as a $5,000 down-payment assistance check.

Warrick Dunn Charities and Aaron's frequently deliver these surprises, this marks the first time in over a decade they helped three families on the same day. Dunn's charity has held 232 home celebrations over the past 26 years. His "Homes for the Holidays" program helps families achieve their goal of first-time homeownership.

Photo: The Wilbert Group