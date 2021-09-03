Catholic church members excused from Mass in wake of Ida

Members of the Catholic Church are getting a pass this weekend as parishes across Southeast Louisiana recover from the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Friday Bishop Michael Duca of the Diocese of Baton Rouge released a statement encouraging members of the faith whose cities were hit the hardest. He said it is up to the pastors of each church to determine if it is possible to celebrate Sunday Mass.

"In a disaster situation like this," said Duca. "You are dispensed from the Sunday obligation to attend Mass, especially if your home or city has been severely affected. You should not act in any way that is dangerous or requires an unreasonable burden in order to attend Mass."

Duca added that in the coming weeks they will work to help other parishes that are still in need of help.

You can read his full statement by clicking here.