74°
Latest Weather Blog
Catholic Church makes Mass changes in response to coronavirus
BATON ROUGE- The Diocese of Baton Rouge issued new recommendations on receiving Holy Communion and exchanging the Sign of Peace during Mass Tuesday evening.
"The information was sent to priests and deacons of the diocese and is in accord with what many other dioceses are doing around the country," the diocese said in a statement.
Due to coronavirus concerns, it is recommended that those who receive the Blessed Sacrament temporarily do so in their hands instead of on their tongues.
In addition, the distribution of Holy Communion by the cup, or Chalice, is temporarily suspended except for priests and deacons.
Parishioners are also asked to temporarily exchange the sign of peace without physical contact.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local store owners say medical supplies in high demand amid coronavirus concerns
-
Dogs rescued after explosion ignites house fire in Central
-
With few limited kits, La. health officials selective in testing for coronavirus
-
Tuesday's Health Report
-
Dogs rescued after explosion ignites house fire in Central