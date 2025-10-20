Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge providing rental assistance for the holidays

BATON ROUGE - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge has provided Christmas presents to families in need for years, but this year it will provide rental and utilities assistance to help keep families housed for the holiday season.

“For over a year, Catholic Charities hasn’t received funding for rental or utility assistance, which is our most requested service,” CCDBR executive director Stephanie Sterling said.

CCDBR will be hosting a giving day on Nov. 21 in Baton Rouge, but this year, instead of receiving gifts, the agency will only be accepting monetary donations.

“We want to focus on what our clients need most: keeping a roof over their heads and electricity on through the season and beyond.”

CCDBR has provided services like adoptions, transitional housing, refugee services and disaster case management for decades.

Catholic Charities will be accepting donations until Dec. 19.