Catholic Charities donates hundreds of shoes to struggling famlies

BATON ROUGE- Parents and their kids were treated to a shopping spree at no cost, just in time for school.

Catholic Charities is an organization that held Kicks for Kids, an event supplying free shoes to families in need.

Saturday Shoe Station on Airline gave away 350 pairs of shoes.

Trea Gallo and his great-grandmother took some time out Saturday to find the perfect pair.

"For her to bring me to go get these shoes is pretty awesome," Gallo said.

Back in 2016, Trea and his family lost everything in the floods. Since then its been a challenge to get all the necessary things for school

"It's hard to look good just in a uniform so the only things that could stand out is your hair, for females makeup, and shoes," Gallo expressed.

His great-grandma Rieta Hathorne was filled with joy to see her grandson get the things he needs.

"I am thrilled to death," Hathorne said.

She's also thankful for the extra support.

"I don't know what we would do without them for Christmas or the shoe program because there is a lot of parents that can't afford anything," Hathorne said.

"So summer is a particularly difficult time for a lot of low-income families with childcare and children at home so this is really a boost to them," Aguillard said.

Executive Director, David Aguillard says for the last twelve years 10,000 shoes have been given to families in East Baton Rouge.

"I don't know if you remember what it's like to be a kid but to have a new pair of shoes at the beginning of the school year is quite a great feeling,' Aguillard said.