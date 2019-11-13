45°
Latest Weather Blog
Catholic bishops' new anti-abuse hotline to be ready soon
BALTIMORE (AP) - A new national hotline to report sexual misconduct accusations against Catholic bishops in the U.S. could be operating by the end of February. That's three months ahead of the deadline set by Pope Francis.
That forecast came Wednesday from the general counsel for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops as the organization concluded a three-day national assembly.
The hotline will be operated by a private company. It was approved by the bishops in June in response to a new wave of damaging developments in the church's clergy sex abuse crisis.
The closing session also featured a blistering denunciation of the Trump administration's tough new policies for asylum seekers trying to enter the U.S. via Mexico. The head of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network assailed the policies as cruel and illegal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Theater Baton Rouge presents 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder'
-
Staying safe and warm in Baton Rouge low temps
-
All Hazards Recovery Plan goes to vote at Metro Council Meeting
-
Neighbors help Ascension man stay warm during season's first freeze
-
LSU rises to #1 in College Football Playoff rankings; Bama knocked out...