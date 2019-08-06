83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Catholic archbishop posts, deletes tweets critical of Trump

55 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 August 06, 2019 10:08 PM August 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A Texas Roman Catholic archbishop posted tweets critical of President Donald Trump, only to delete them later.
  
The San Antonio Express-News reports that San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller used his personal Twitter account late Monday to demand that Trump "stop racism, starting with yourself."
  
The prelate called Trump poor and weak, accusing him of causing "too much damage already" and of destroying lives. He added: "Stop, stop, stop. Please, please, please."
  
The postings were deleted by Tuesday morning. Later, in English and Spanish, he tweeted that he regretted that his remarks "were not focused on the issues but on an individual."
  
The tweets came after a mass shooting in El Paso that killed 22 people. The suspected gunman adopted Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric in his social media postings.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days