Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning comedian of 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Home Alone, 'Beetlejuice' fame, dies at 71
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy-winning actor known for comedic roles across the decades — from Kevin's beleaguered mom in “Home Alone” to the iconic Moira Rose in “Schitt's Creek” — died Friday at 71.
The Canadian-born O'Hara died at her home in Los Angeles “following a brief illness,” according to a statement from her agency, CAA. Further details were not immediately available.
O’Hara’s career was launched at the Second City in Toronto in the in 1970s. It was there that she first worked with Eugene Levy, who would become a lifelong collaborator — and her “Schitt’s Creek” costar.
O'Hara's dramatic turn in HBO's “The Last of Us” earned her an Emmy nomination, as did her recent role as a Hollywood producer in “The Studio.”
