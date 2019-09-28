78°
Category 4 Hurricane Lorenzo strengthens in Atlantic, not expected to hit US

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say Hurricane Lorenzo has continued to strengthen in the central Atlantic Ocean, where it is currently far from any populous land masses.
  
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday night that the Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.
  
Lorenzo is about 1,445 miles southwest of the Azores and is moving north at 10 mph.
  
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, although forecasters say people in the Azores should monitor the storm's progress, as the center could approach the Portuguese island chain on Tuesday.
  
Officials say swells produced by the storm are affecting parts of the northeastern coast of South America and the Lesser Antilles.
