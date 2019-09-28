77°
Latest Weather Blog
Category 4 Hurricane Lorenzo strengthens in Atlantic, not expected to hit US
MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say Hurricane Lorenzo has continued to strengthen in the central Atlantic Ocean, where it is currently far from any populous land masses.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday night that the Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.
Lorenzo is about 1,445 miles southwest of the Azores and is moving north at 10 mph.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, although forecasters say people in the Azores should monitor the storm's progress, as the center could approach the Portuguese island chain on Tuesday.
Officials say swells produced by the storm are affecting parts of the northeastern coast of South America and the Lesser Antilles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voters show up in droves to vote on St. George proposal
-
WATCH: Cowboys fans invade French Quarter ahead of Sunday night showdown with...
-
White gameday: Montana Tech football field inundated with snow Saturday
-
Wayde Sims' family release butterflies in his honor
-
Truck stop in Grosse Tete sees spike in visitors after camel story...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese