'Catastrophic transmission damage' knocks out power for all of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - All of New Orleans is without power after a "catastrophic" failure of the city's electrical infrastructure.

An Entergy spokesperson told WWL-TV that all eight of the city's transmission lines were knocked out of service Sunday afternoon as Hurricane Ida moved inland. The company said all of the city was without power by Sunday evening.

Reports said Entergy's transmission tower went down in the Avondale area, crippling the city's power grid.

BREAKING: Entergy transmission tower fell in Avondale and New Orleans City Council Member Joe Giarrusso says #HurricaneIda took down 8 Entergy transmission lines, including a major one in Harahan. #BeOn4 — Katie Moore (@katiecmoore) August 30, 2021

As of Sunday night, more than 1 million households across the state have lost power.