Latest Weather Blog
Cat burglar: Black panther caught prowling French rooftops
PARIS (AP) — Emergency workers caught an unusual prowler lurking around rooftops in northern France: a black panther.
Firefighters and a veterinarian responded after residents of a neighborhood near Lille reported that a big cat had been spotted “strolling on residential gutters” on Wednesday night.
Photos taken after the fire brigade’s arrival captured the panther making itself at home above ground, perching on building ledges and pacing outside a closed window.
?? [Intervention hors norme]— SDIS 59 (@Sdis59) September 18, 2019
Une panthère sur les toits d'Armentières
Appelés à 18h23 pour animal dangereux, les sapeurs-pompiers du Nord sont confrontés à un félin de grande taille se baladant sur les chéneaux d'habitation. pic.twitter.com/KhhB8beiET
After firefighters secured a precautionary perimeter, the curious cat burglar slipped inside a house and workers trapped it.
The animal was put to sleep with a drug dart and put in a cage. It wasn’t clear where the panther came from or if it had escaped from a zoo.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Heartwarming moment between child and Republic Services worker caught on camera
-
Imelda leaves at least two dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped
-
Louisiana governor candidates tangle in first debate
-
Group of Livingston Parish residents stranded in Beaumont
-
Fallen officers honored at annual memorial service
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar