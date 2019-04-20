Castor woman killed in two-vehicle crash

BIENVILLE PARISH - State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took a woman's life.

Authorities got reports of the wreck just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, on LA 4 at Watson Road.

Investigators say 23-year-old Dillion Floyd Bazar was driving a 2014 Ford pick-up truck eastbound on LA 4 when he crossed the centerline and hit 47-year-old Karen Jackson Caldwell driving a 2001 Pontiac.

Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene. Bazar suffered minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, DWI, careless operation, and open container.

Toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.