Castor woman killed in two-vehicle crash

5 hours 17 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 April 20, 2019 3:03 PM April 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ News
By: Chris Lunkin

BIENVILLE PARISH - State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took a woman's life.

Authorities got reports of the wreck just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, on LA 4 at Watson Road.

Investigators say 23-year-old Dillion Floyd Bazar was driving a 2014 Ford pick-up truck eastbound on LA 4 when he crossed the centerline and hit 47-year-old Karen Jackson Caldwell driving a 2001 Pontiac.

Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene. Bazar suffered minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, DWI, careless operation, and open container.

Toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

