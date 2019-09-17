Casting call for actors

LAFAYETTE - Hollywood of the south will be gearing up again next month. 'Free State of Jones' starring Matthew McConaughey will be filming in Lafayette and New Orleans.

The upcoming production is looking for actors, models and talent to work on the film.

The movie is scheduled to film in Louisiana City between Feb. 23 and May 21.

Casting call details:

PROJECT: FREE STATE OF JONES

DIRECTOR/WRITER: GARY ROSS (Hunger Games and Seabiscuit)

STARRING: MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

DATES: 2/23/2015 - 5/21/2015

SHOOTING LOCATIONS: NEW ORLEANS and LAFAYETTE

STORY LINE: Set during the Civil War, THE FREE STATE OF JONES tells the story of defiant Southern farmer, Newt Knight, and his extraordinary armed rebellion against the Confederacy. Banding together with other small farmers who didn't own slaves and therefore didn't have a stake in the war, Knight launched an uprising that led Jones County, Mississippi to secede from the Confederacy, creating a "Free State of Jones." Knight continued his fight into the post-war period, resisting Klan activity through Reconstruction. His relationship and post-war marriage to a former slave, Rachel Knight, effectively established the region's first mixed-race community. His legendary rebellion distinguished Newt Knight as a compelling, if controversial, figure of defiance long beyond the War...

SUBMISSION NOTE: We will be asking our core Background Actors to stop all grooming from now until the shoot so we do ask you consider this commitment prior to submitting ... please note if you cannot make such commitments. We will be bringing everyone in for a short meeting so that we can fully inform everyone of the commitment that will be needed for this film and to take new pictures

SUBMISSION INSTRUCTION: Please email us your submission at fsojcasting@gmail.com

INCLUDE IN SUBMISSION:

Current Picture - not hats, no sunglasses, no selfies/mirror pics

Wardrobe Sizes

Please note any tattoos and piercings

Please note any Military Experience

Please note any Horse Riding Experience

Casting Call for Amputees

We are currently seeking Amputees to work on FREE STATE OF JONES. We would prefer to offer this opportunity to Real Life Amputees so please do not submit if you do not actually have an amputation of some sort. We are looking for all types of Amputees (above knee, below knee, arm, hand, finger, etc)

DATES: no firm work dates but we are shooting 2/23/2015 - 5/21/2015

SUBMISSION INSTRUCTION: Please email us your submission at fsojcasting@gmail.com

INCLUDE IN SUBMISSION:

Current Picture - not hats, no sunglasses, no selfies/mirror pics (please make sure we can see your amputation in at least 1 photo)

Contact info

City and State of Residence

Wardrobe Sizes

Please note any tattoos and piercings

Please note any Military Experience

Courtesy: KATC-TV