Latest Weather Blog
Cassidy to participate in his first Senate race debate
SHREVEPORT - The three main contenders in Louisiana's U.S. Senate race are squaring off in a TV debate for the first time, with only three weeks to go until Election Day.
Democratic incumbent Mary Landrieu, Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Cassidy and Republican retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness will take questions Tuesday night in Shreveport at Centenary College.
Landrieu and Maness participated in a debate last week in New Orleans, but Cassidy refused to attend. His two opponents have repeatedly criticized his unwillingness to agree to more than two TV debates before Nov. 4 in the tight race.
Tuesday's debate is being held by the Council for A Better Louisiana and Louisiana Public Broadcasting. It will be aired live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on public broadcasting stations statewide.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three stolen dirt bikes found, three still missing from Denham Springs home
-
Nightly closures on Highland Road, lane shifts on I-10 start this weekend
-
New ordinance will make it more expensive to build in Livingston Parish...
-
Judge clears officers for not arresting deputy after deadly crash
-
Plan to reinvigorate Plank Road taking shape
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field