Cassidy to participate in his first Senate race debate

SHREVEPORT - The three main contenders in Louisiana's U.S. Senate race are squaring off in a TV debate for the first time, with only three weeks to go until Election Day.



Democratic incumbent Mary Landrieu, Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Cassidy and Republican retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness will take questions Tuesday night in Shreveport at Centenary College.



Landrieu and Maness participated in a debate last week in New Orleans, but Cassidy refused to attend. His two opponents have repeatedly criticized his unwillingness to agree to more than two TV debates before Nov. 4 in the tight race.



Tuesday's debate is being held by the Council for A Better Louisiana and Louisiana Public Broadcasting. It will be aired live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on public broadcasting stations statewide.