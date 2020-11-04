Casinos preparing for legalized sports betting in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Sports fans hit the jackpot in many parishes across Louisiana on Election Day, with sports betting being passed throughout the capital area.

It's the first win for sports betters throughout the state. Plans for a sports book are already in the works at L'Auberge Casino.

"It's where our guests could come, place their wagers, watch games, enjoy some food, and relax. We would build out a whole new section for that," General Manager Kim Ginn said.

But there's still a legal process before sports betting is allowed on the casino floor.

"It'll go in the legislative session starting in April. Once it's made into law, then rules have to be made by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, which controls us," Ginn said.

The legislature passed the bill earlier this year sending sports betting to the ballot. Fifty-five out of 64 parishes in Louisiana voted to legalize it.

Lieutenant Colonel Mike Noel with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board says he predicts that people will be able to start sports betting no sooner than 2022.

"It's just the way the process works. The legislature has to lay out the framework, and then the rule-making process is a four-to-six-month process. Once that happens, the entities that want to participate will have to apply and get licensed," Noel said.

The enthusiasm around sports betting is being felt across many Louisiana casinos. But while there's a long road ahead before the first parlay, the groundwork has been laid.

Voters in many parishes approved betting on fantasy sports in 2018. Noel says that could likely begin within the next six months.