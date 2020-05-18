Casinos among last businesses to reopen for phase 1 Monday

BATON ROUGE- It's been a long two months for people who love the casino. In fact, staff says there was a line of 60 people waiting to get inside L'auberge before it opened Monday at 8 a.m.

"It's great to see guests and team members back in here and the lights on and the slots ringing," L'auberge General Manager Kim Ginn said.

For the first time since March, the casino looks back to normal, albeit with some noticeable changes.

"Employees, vendors, and guests receive a temperature check. Masks are required for our employees and they're encouraged for our guests. And if they don't have one, we certainly can provide them with one when they get here," Ginn said.

The casino will only be able to accommodate 25 percent of its usual crowd, about 1,000 guests. At noon on Monday, L'auberge staff said there were about 300 people inside.

For extra safety, every other slot machine has been turned off and employees sanitize the machines and other high-traffic areas every hour.

Besides the gaming floor, most of the venue remains closed including the hotel, restaurants, and catering.

"We will just have to follow the business demand and the virus and what's allowed in the city. So we'll watch closely. We plan to have our actual sit down restaurant opened by this weekend," Ginn said.

As far as live shows and concerts, they will start coming back slowly.

"Half of our March, all of our April, May and June concerts have been canceled at this time. Many we've rescheduled, some at the end of the year, some in to 2021," Ginn said.

L'auberge hopes to have the hotel open by June 1.