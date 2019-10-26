Casino worker accused of taking photos in restroom

NEW ORLEANS - An employee of Harrah's New Orleans is accused of taking a cellphone picture of a patron's private parts inside the men's restroom at the casino.



NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that 35-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, of Harvey, was booked with video voyeurism. It carries a penalty of one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.



According to a New Orleans police arrest report, a customer was using a urinal around noon Sunday, when he noticed a Harrah's employee snapping a photo of his exposed penis. The customer notified casino staff, and Johnson was detained.



Johnson's bond was set Monday at $5,000. It was unclear if he has an attorney.