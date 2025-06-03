Casan Evans and Ethan Frey lead LSU back against Little Rock in Regional Championship game

BATON ROUGE - With their season on the line the LSU Tiger baseball team fell behind early to the Little Rock Trojans in the the NCAA Regional Championship game on Monday night at Alex Box Stadium but battled back throughout the game to take the lead with the help of a 4 for 4 night from designated hitter Ethan Frey.

LSU would rally to the 10-6 victory and will now host West Virginia in Super Regional play starting either Friday or Saturday with days and times to be announce Tuesday morning.

Frey plated three runs in the fourth inning for LSU to help the Tigers claw back from a 5-1 deficit.

LSU would tie the game in the sixth inning with a Luis Hernandez solo home run.

And with a runner at third, Steven Milam would drive in the go ahead run on an infield chopper over the pitchers mound to take a 6-5 lead.

LSU would tack on three insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning with Jared Jones belting a two-run homer to make it 10-6.

For the second game in a row between these two teams LSU took an early lead in the first inning of play as Ethan Frey homered to left field to put LSU up 1-0 after the first.

However once again the Trojans put together a high scoring answer as Little Rock scored five runs in the second inning against starter Zac Cowan.

Angel got the scoring started with a RBI single to left and then Alex Seguine drove in two runs on a shot to right field.

Cowen was then lifted after issuing his second walk of the game and Casan Evans came in relief and the Trojans plated two more runs in the inning.

Casan Evans has recorded a career high 12 strikeouts in his relief work.

LSU would load the bases in the top of the third inning but a fly out to left by Jake Brown ended the threat. The Tigers have left four on base through three innings in this game and left ten on base in their Sunday night loss.

The winner of this game will advance onto Super Regional play this coming weekend against West Virginia who won the Clemson Regional on the road.