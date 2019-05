Cars damaged, no injuries reported in morning crash at Longfellow St.

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a Wednesday morning crash in Baton Rouge.

The accident was reported before 8:20 a.m. on Lorraine Street and Longfellow Drive. Sources say no injuries were reported.

Overturn crash: Longfellow at Lorraine. No injury. pic.twitter.com/STvnlhWvnE — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) May 1, 2019

Authorities haven't released the cause of the crash at this time.