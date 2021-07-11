Carport fire destroys home, kills Mamou couple in their 50s

MAMOU - A state fire official says investigators are working to learn whether a carport barbecue pit, a window air conditioner or something else touched off a fire that killed a Mamou couple.



Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Brant Thompson says 55-year-old Regina LeJeune and 57-year-old Michael LeJeune died early Saturday.



He says the fire started in the carport, where neighbors saw them cooking about 8:30 or 9 p.m. Friday. But he says the carport had a number of electrical features where the fire might have started.



Thompson says the couple did not have any working smoke alarms.



He says Regina LeJeune's body was in the bed and her husband's was next to it, leading investigators to speculate that he may have been trying to help her get out.